Cat Power is no stranger to a cover. Over the last two decades of her career, the magnetic singer-songwriter has released two full albums of only song covers. The first, The Covers Record, encompassed her takes on several American classics including her bluesy cover of Rolling Stone’s “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and a delicate interpretation of the Phil Phillips R&B hit “Sea Of Love.” The second, Jukebox, skewed more rock and pop, with covers of Liza Minelli, Billie Holiday, Joni Mitchell, and Bob Dylan. Now, Power is releasing her third covers album — and she’s looking at more modern selections. Aptly called Covers, the record includes her meltingly husky voice taking on songs from Frank Ocean, Lana Del Rey, Nick Cave, Jackson Browne, and more.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO