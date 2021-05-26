Cancel
Witter, AR

Witter Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Witter News Beat
Witter News Beat
 17 days ago

WITTER, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0aBtOj5q00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Witter News Beat

Witter News Beat

Witter, AR
With Witter News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

