Witter Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WITTER, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
