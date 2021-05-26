Jordan Valley Daily Weather Forecast
JORDAN VALLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 40 °F
- 7 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
