Jordan Valley, OR

Jordan Valley Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Jordan Valley News Alert
Jordan Valley News Alert
 17 days ago

JORDAN VALLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aBtOhKO00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 40 °F
    • 7 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jordan Valley, OR
ABOUT

With Jordan Valley News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

