4-Day Weather Forecast For Lilliwaup
LILLIWAUP, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while light rain during night
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 59 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.