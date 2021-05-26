Cancel
Lilliwaup, WA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lilliwaup

Lilliwaup Daily
Lilliwaup Daily
LILLIWAUP, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0aBtOPOC00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 59 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lilliwaup, WA
ABOUT

With Lilliwaup Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Lilliwaup, WA
