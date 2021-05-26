4-Day Weather Forecast For Lilliwaup

LILLIWAUP, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny in the day; while light rain during night High 64 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers And Thunderstorms High 59 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 70 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.