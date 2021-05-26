Crypto Volatility Index Helped Traders Profit During Market Crash
The cryptocurrency market’s recent crash left traders counting their losses, with $2.4 billion worth of positions liquidated in a matter of hours. The causes – crackdown measures in China, celeb concerns over Bitcoin’s excessive energy consumption, general widespread FUD – seemed to pale into insignificance amid the worsening picture, with losses eventually eclipsing $1.3 trillion since the market hit an all-time high on May 12. Incredibly, the collective market cap of all crypto-assets in circulation lost over 50% within a fortnight.www.newsbtc.com