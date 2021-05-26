Crypto Volatility Index Helped Traders Profit During Market Crash

Bitcoin worth prolonged its upward transfer above the $ 37,500 resistance towards the US Greenback. BTC did not erase $ 38,500 and is now correcting decrease. Bitcoin traded above $ 38,000, however was unable to proceed above $ 38,500. The value is at present effectively above $ 35,000 and the 100 hourly easy transferring common. There was a break under a key uptrend line with assist close to $ 36,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair (knowledge feed from Kraken). The pair could prolong its decline, however the bulls are more likely to stay energetic close to $ 35,000.