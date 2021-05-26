Jump on Leopold’s rainy forecast today

(LEOPOLD, MO) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Leopold, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Leopold:

Wednesday, May 26 Chance rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night High 83 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 85 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.