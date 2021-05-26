Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leopold, MO

Jump on Leopold’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Leopold News Watch
Leopold News Watch
 17 days ago

(LEOPOLD, MO) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Leopold, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Leopold:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aBtOISL00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Leopold News Watch

Leopold News Watch

Leopold, MO
4
Followers
66
Post
173
Views
ABOUT

With Leopold News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leopold, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Sunbreak#Nws Data#Patchy Fog#Nearby Hikes#Time#Today#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Planning#Streaming#Stable Personal Finances#Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Leopold, MOPosted by
Leopold News Watch

Monday sun alert in Leopold — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LEOPOLD, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Leopold. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Leopold, MOPosted by
Leopold News Watch

Your 4-day outlook for Leopold weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Leopold: Wednesday, May 19: Scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Leopold, MOPosted by
Leopold News Watch

Get weather-ready — Leopold’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Leopold: Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...