Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Fashion can be strange and confusing, but that's what makes fashion, fashion. It's fun! It's exciting! It's meant to make you think! If everything in our wardrobe was just normal and plain, that would be boring, right? We love a staple that stirs up opinions, and no fashion find causes quite as much head-scratching as the Golden Goose sneakers celebs have been wearing for years.