iOS app rating flaw lets apps refuse to open without 5-star review

By Ben Lovejoy
9to5Mac
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn iOS app rating flaw lets developers create apps that cannot be opened until the user gives it a five-star review. It’s the latest discovery by FlickType developer Kosta Eleftheriou, whose Twitter bio now describes him as “Professional AppStore critic.” Eleftheriou has indeed made a name for himself identifying high-profile scam apps that made it through app review, some of which have made millions of dollars for their developers …

9to5mac.com
