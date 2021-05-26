Cancel
Mexican Hat, UT

Weather Forecast For Mexican Hat

Mexican Hat News Watch
MEXICAN HAT, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aBtO7pb00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 86 °F, low 52 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 94 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Mexican Hat News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Wednesday has sun for Mexican Hat — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MEXICAN HAT, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mexican Hat. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!