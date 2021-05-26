Dickinson Center Daily Weather Forecast
DICKINSON CENTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 84 °F, low 47 °F
- 8 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost during night
- High 60 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 61 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
