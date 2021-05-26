Cancel
Dickinson Center, NY

Dickinson Center Daily Weather Forecast

Dickinson Center News Alert
 17 days ago

DICKINSON CENTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aBtO54900

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 47 °F
    • 8 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost during night

    • High 60 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Dickinson Center News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

Clinton County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clinton, Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities * The warm air temperatures this weekend in the lower 70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the lower 50s across Lake Champlain, and in the lower 50s in the regions smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!