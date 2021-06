CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Since its debut on NBC in 2016, This Is Us has become one of the most popular shows, bringing in a slew of awards and other accolades for its moving and unique style of storytelling. But while tens of millions of viewers have watched the hit series week-in and week-out these past five years, others may just now hearing about the show in the final stretch of its run and want to go back and watch This Is Us streaming.