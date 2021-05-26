Cancel
Friends Superfan Lena Waithe Hilariously Recalls Meeting “President” Jennifer Aniston

By Kisha Forde
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: "Friends: The Reunion" Trailer Will Bring You to Tears. If you thought you were the biggest fan of Jennifer Aniston—just wait until you hear from Lena Waithe. During an appearance on the May 25th episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Lena recalled meeting the Friends star at the premiere of The Morning Show in late 2019 and jokingly compared the encounter to meeting someone that was once in control of the free world.

