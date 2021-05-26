Friends Superfan Lena Waithe Hilariously Recalls Meeting “President” Jennifer Aniston

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you like to admit it or not, Rachel Green had some kind of influence on your wardrobe. Recently, Jennifer Aniston was spotted channeling her iconic Friends character in a simple black slip dress that has gone on to inspire a micro trend amongst supermodels. The fuzzy slides she paired with it might have been a little too comfortable or controversial (or both) for Rachel Green's taste, but that doesn't mean they don't look amazing on Jen.