Weather Forecast For Murdo
MURDO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 49 °F, low 38 °F
- 8 to 17 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 15 to 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.