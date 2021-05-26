Weather Forecast For Murdo

MURDO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 68 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 31 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 49 °F, low 38 °F 8 to 17 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 62 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 15 to 22 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 67 °F, low 47 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.