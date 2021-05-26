Cancel
New Market, IN

Wednesday set for rain in New Market — 3 ways to make the most of it

New Market Bulletin
(NEW MARKET, IN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in New Market Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Market:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aBtNxEz00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With New Market Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

