Wednesday set for clouds in Mcclusky - 3 ways to make the most of it
(MCCLUSKY, ND.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Mcclusky Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mcclusky:
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 55 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 53 °F, low 33 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.