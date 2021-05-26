Cancel
Mcclusky, ND

Wednesday set for clouds in Mcclusky - 3 ways to make the most of it

Mcclusky Post
 17 days ago

(MCCLUSKY, ND.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Mcclusky Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mcclusky:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aBtNwMG00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 55 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 53 °F, low 33 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mcclusky, ND
