4-Day Weather Forecast For Buffalo

BUFFALO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Showers And Thunderstorms High 57 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 32 mph



Thursday, May 27 Chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 49 °F, low 35 °F 14 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 65 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



