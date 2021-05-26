4-Day Weather Forecast For Buffalo
BUFFALO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 57 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 49 °F, low 35 °F
- 14 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
