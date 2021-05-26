Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, SD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Buffalo

Posted by 
Buffalo Bulletin
Buffalo Bulletin
 17 days ago

BUFFALO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aBtNvTX00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 57 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 49 °F, low 35 °F
    • 14 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Buffalo Bulletin

Buffalo Bulletin

Buffalo, SD
1
Followers
43
Post
20
Views
ABOUT

With Buffalo Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Sd#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Buffalo, SDPosted by
Buffalo Bulletin

Buffalo is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(BUFFALO, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Buffalo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.