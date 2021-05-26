Weather Forecast For Gatewood

GATEWOOD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Scattered rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night High 85 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 86 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 6 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.