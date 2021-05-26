Jump on Briggsdale’s cloudy forecast today

(BRIGGSDALE, CO.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Briggsdale Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Briggsdale:

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 73 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 26 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 72 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



