Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Briggsdale, CO

Jump on Briggsdale’s cloudy forecast today

Posted by 
Briggsdale Digest
Briggsdale Digest
 17 days ago

(BRIGGSDALE, CO.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Briggsdale Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Briggsdale:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aBtNti500

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Briggsdale Digest

Briggsdale Digest

Briggsdale, CO
4
Followers
64
Post
448
Views
ABOUT

With Briggsdale Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Briggsdale, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Today#Newsbreak#Briggsdale Wednesday#Clouds#Crisp Cool Air#Nws Data#Today#Sprints Day#The Sun#Things#Exercise Outdoors#Grey#Inspiration#Joggers#Lawn#Yard Work#Cyclists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Wetumka, OKPosted by
Wetumka News Watch

Cloudy forecast for Wetumka? Jump on it!

(WETUMKA, OK.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Wetumka Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Lilliwaup, WAPosted by
Lilliwaup Daily

Rainy forecast for Lilliwaup? Jump on it!

(LILLIWAUP, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Lilliwaup Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(BROOKLYN, NY.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Brooklyn Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.