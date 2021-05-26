Weather Forecast For Searchlight

SEARCHLIGHT, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 87 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 89 °F, low 67 °F 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 90 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 90 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



