Creede, CO

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Creede

Creede Daily
 17 days ago

(CREEDE, CO.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Creede, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Creede:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aBtNq3u00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 36 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 37 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

