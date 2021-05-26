Weather Forecast For Wilsons
WILSONS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
