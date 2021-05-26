Cancel
Wilsons, VA

Weather Forecast For Wilsons

Wilsons Updates
Wilsons Updates
 17 days ago

WILSONS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WEnyh_0aBtNnex00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

