La Barge, WY

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
La Barge News Beat
 17 days ago

(LA BARGE, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in La Barge. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for La Barge:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aBtNltV00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 31 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

La Barge, WY
With La Barge News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
La Barge, WY
#Nws#Snacks#Picnic#Experimentation#Covid 19 Restrictions#Gathering Sizes#Risk Levels#Health Authorities#Country#Advice#Sun Today#Wy
