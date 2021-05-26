4-Day Weather Forecast For Presho

PRESHO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night High 68 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 16 to 23 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 50 °F, low 39 °F 8 to 18 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 61 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 29 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 67 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 21 mph



