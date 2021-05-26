4-Day Weather Forecast For Presho
PRESHO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 16 to 23 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 50 °F, low 39 °F
- 8 to 18 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 61 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.