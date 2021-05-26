Cancel
Presho, SD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Presho

Presho Daily
Presho Daily
PRESHO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aBtNk0m00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 16 to 23 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 50 °F, low 39 °F
    • 8 to 18 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 61 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

Presho, SD
ABOUT

With Presho Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Presho, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data#Sd
