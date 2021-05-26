Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Matador, TX

Matador Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Matador News Watch
Matador News Watch
 17 days ago

MATADOR, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aBtNhMb00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Matador News Watch

Matador News Watch

Matador, TX
0
Followers
45
Post
68
Views
ABOUT

With Matador News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Matador, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Matador, TXPosted by
Matador News Watch

Get weather-ready — Matador’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Matador: Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Motley County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Motley The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Floyd County in northwestern Texas Northwestern Motley County in northwestern Texas * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 940 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area especially along Farm to Market Road 97. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Flomot and South Plains.
Motley County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Motley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN FLOYD...NORTHERN MOTLEY...HALL AND EASTERN BRISCOE COUNTIES At 920 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles south of Hedley to 4 miles northeast of Turkey to 8 miles east of South Plains, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 908 PM, the mesonet near Lesley recorded a gust of 67 mph. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Memphis, Turkey, Caprock Canyon State Park, Quitaque, Flomot, Valley Schools, Northfield, Brice, Lakeview and Plaska Community. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Childress County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Childress, Cottle, Floyd, Hall, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. These are potentially deadly storms. Seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a well-built structure. Abandon vehicles in search of a more substantial permanent structure. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Childress; Cottle; Floyd; Hall; Motley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN FLOYD...CHILDRESS...COTTLE...MOTLEY AND HALL COUNTIES At 956 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Wellington to 4 miles west of Tell to 8 miles west of Matador, moving east at 45 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 928 PM, the mesonet near Lesley recorded sustained winds of 61 mph with gusts to 73 mph. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Childress, Memphis, Paducah, Matador, Cee Vee, Kirkland, Swearingen, Flomot, Tell, Northfield, Estelline, Lakeview and Plaska Community. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...80MPH
Childress County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Childress, Cottle, Floyd, Hall, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. These are potentially deadly storms. Seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a well-built structure. Abandon vehicles in search of a more substantial permanent structure. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Childress; Cottle; Floyd; Hall; Motley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN FLOYD...CHILDRESS...COTTLE...MOTLEY AND HALL COUNTIES At 956 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Wellington to 4 miles west of Tell to 8 miles west of Matador, moving east at 45 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 928 PM, the mesonet near Lesley recorded sustained winds of 61 mph with gusts to 73 mph. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Childress, Memphis, Paducah, Matador, Cee Vee, Kirkland, Swearingen, Flomot, Tell, Northfield, Estelline, Lakeview and Plaska Community. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...80MPH
Crosby County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, King, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; King; Motley The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dickens County in northwestern Texas Southeastern Floyd County in northwestern Texas Southwestern King County in northwestern Texas Northeastern Crosby County in northwestern Texas Southern Motley County in northwestern Texas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1239 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles west of Mcadoo to 3 miles southeast of Spur, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Crosbyton, Spur, Dickens, White River Lake, Dumont, Afton, Mcadoo and Roaring Springs. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Childress County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Childress, Cottle, Hall, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Childress; Cottle; Hall; Motley The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Cottle County in northwestern Texas Northeastern Motley County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Childress County in the panhandle of Texas Southeastern Hall County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 725 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mostly rural areas of Hall, Childress, Cottle, and Motley Counties.