Kelliher, MN

Kelliher Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Kelliher Digest
 17 days ago

KELLIHER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aBtNfb900

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost during night

    • High 58 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Kelliher Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

