Kelliher Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KELLIHER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost during night
- High 58 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.