Weather Forecast For Fernwood

FERNWOOD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, May 27 Rain Showers Likely High 72 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, May 28 Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night High 58 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.