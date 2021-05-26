Weather Forecast For Fernwood
FERNWOOD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, May 27
Rain Showers Likely
- High 72 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 58 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.