Fernwood, ID

Weather Forecast For Fernwood

Fernwood Today
Fernwood Today
 17 days ago

FERNWOOD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aBtNdph00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 72 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 58 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fernwood Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

