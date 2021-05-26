Atlantic Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ATLANTIC, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 85 °F, low 67 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 83 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance rain showers in the day; while light rain during night High 75 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 69 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.