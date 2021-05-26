Atlantic Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ATLANTIC, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers in the day; while light rain during night
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.