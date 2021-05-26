Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic, VA

Atlantic Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Atlantic Dispatch
Atlantic Dispatch
 17 days ago

ATLANTIC, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aBtNcwy00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Atlantic Dispatch

Atlantic Dispatch

Atlantic, VA
3
Followers
68
Post
152
Views
ABOUT

With Atlantic Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlantic, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Light Rain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Atlantic, VAPosted by
Atlantic Dispatch

Jump on Atlantic’s rainy forecast today

(ATLANTIC, VA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Atlantic Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Atlantic, VAPosted by
Atlantic Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Atlantic’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Atlantic: Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Atlantic, VAPosted by
Atlantic Dispatch

Atlantic is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(ATLANTIC, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Atlantic. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.