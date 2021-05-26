Bath Daily Weather Forecast

BATH, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 84 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 67 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



