Bath Daily Weather Forecast
BATH, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.