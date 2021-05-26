Cancel
Baker, CA

Weather Forecast For Baker

Posted by 
Baker Times
Baker Times
 17 days ago

BAKER, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aBtNaBW00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 99 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 99 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Baker Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

