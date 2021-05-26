Weather Forecast For Baker

BAKER, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 96 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 99 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 100 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 99 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.