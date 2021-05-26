Weather Forecast For Crescent

CRESCENT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night High 74 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, May 27 Slight chance light rain then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 30 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 76 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



