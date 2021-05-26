Weather Forecast For Crescent
CRESCENT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night
- High 74 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance light rain then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
