Crescent, OR

Weather Forecast For Crescent

Crescent Digest
Crescent Digest
 17 days ago

CRESCENT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aBtNZFf00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 74 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance light rain then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Crescent, OR
With Crescent Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Crescent, OR
Crescent Digest

Saturday has sun for Crescent — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CRESCENT, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Crescent. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Klamath County, ORweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 16:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-14 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Klamath Basin A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN SISKIYOU AND SOUTHERN KLAMATH COUNTIES At 446 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Macdoel, or 25 miles southwest of Klamath Falls. The storm is nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm had a report of small accumulating hail and large drops with it. Locations impacted include Dorris and Macdoel. This includes US 97 in California between mile markers 40 and 53.
Douglas County, ORweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 18:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-14 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson County; Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTY At 611 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Prospect, or 19 miles southwest of Crater Lake, moving northwest at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea to dime size hail are possible with this storm. Small hail could accumulate on roadways, causing sudden slippery conditions. Use caution while driving. Locations impacted include Joseph Stewart State Park, Prospect State Scenic Viewpoint and Prospect. This includes Highway 62 in Oregon between mile markers 34 and 54. When thunder roars, go indoors.