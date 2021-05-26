Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hoonah, AK

Rainy forecast for Hoonah? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Hoonah Bulletin
Hoonah Bulletin
 17 days ago

(HOONAH, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hoonah Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hoonah:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aBtNYMw00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night

    • High 55 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Cloudy then isolated rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night

    • High 55 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Light Rain

    • High 50 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light Rain

    • High 52 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hoonah Bulletin

Hoonah Bulletin

Hoonah, AK
0
Followers
40
Post
100
Views
ABOUT

With Hoonah Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoonah, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Sunbreak#Hoonah Wednesday#Scattered Rain Showers#Nearby Hikes#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Nws Data#Things#Retirement Savings#Planning#Household Tasks#Grey#Ak#Money#Theater#Finances#Bookkeeping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Hoonah, AKPosted by
Hoonah Bulletin

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Hoonah

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hoonah: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly cloudy in the day; while cloudy then light rain during night; Friday, May 21: Light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night; Saturday, May 22: Light Rain Likely;
Hoonah, AKPosted by
Hoonah Bulletin

Take advantage of a rainy Friday in Hoonah

(HOONAH, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hoonah Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.