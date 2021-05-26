Cancel
Environment

Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Manila

Manila Daily
 17 days ago

(MANILA, UT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Manila Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manila:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aBtNWbU00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 43 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Manila Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

