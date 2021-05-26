Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monticello, ME

Wednesday rain in Monticello: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Monticello Updates
Monticello Updates
 17 days ago

(MONTICELLO, ME) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Monticello Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Monticello:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aBtNVil00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 52 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Scattered rain showers then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 38 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 56 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night

    • High 62 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Monticello Updates

Monticello Updates

Monticello, ME
3
Followers
60
Post
137
Views
ABOUT

With Monticello Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monticello, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Night Time#Sunbreak#Monticello Wednesday#Rain#Frost#Inspiration#Nearby Hikes#Things#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Nws Data#Planning#Forums#Grey#Bookkeeping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Monticello, MEPosted by
Monticello Updates

Monticello Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Monticello: Saturday, May 29: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night; Monday, May 31: Light rain in the day; while light rain likely then chance rain showers during night; Tuesday, June 1: Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Monticello, MEPosted by
Monticello Updates

Monday has sun for Monticello — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MONTICELLO, ME) The forecast is calling for sun today in Monticello. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Monticello, MEPosted by
Monticello Updates

Monticello’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Monticello: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 21: Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

Maine Will Get A Sneak Peak At Summer On Wednesday & Thursday

There is no denying that the Winter of 2020 / 2021 was really mild. Yes, there were a lot of people who were overjoyed at the fact they did not have a lot of snow to shovel and did not have to deal with the frigid temperatures that we normally have to deal with in a regular winter. Of course, the snowmobilers and skiers were less than happy about the lack of snow.
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Maine will see a streak of 70-degree days throughout the week

Temperatures in Maine are expected to peak at over 70 degrees fahrenheit over the next week, following the unseasonably warm start to the year. The National Weather Service station in Caribou predicts that central Maine could see temperatures up to 75 degrees on Wednesday, and 78 degrees on Thursday. Following...
Aroostook County, MEPosted by
Q 96.1

Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine. What's the 7-day forecast in Aroostook County?. U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:. Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Some of...
Aroostook County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN AROOSTOOK COUNTY At 358 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Easton, or near Presque Isle, moving north at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Presque Isle, Caribou, Fort Fairfield, Limestone, Mapleton, Washburn, Mars Hill, Easton, Woodland, Loring, New Sweden, Westfield, Chapman, Connor, Perham, Caswell and Westmanland. This includes US Highway 1 between Presque Isle and Caribou.