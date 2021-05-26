Cancel
New York City, NY

PHOTOS: Whimsical new NYC waterfront park floats over Hudson River

By Kathy Willens
KCTV 5
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisitors to Little Island park tour the grounds and relax on the grass on opening day for the park, Friday, May 21, 2021, in New York. The whimsical new park built on pilings in the Hudson River off Manhattan joins a string of piers along Manhattan's west side that have been redeveloped over the last 20 years. Little Island's flowers, trees and performance spaces rest on 132 concrete posts that the park's creators call tulip pots. (AP Photo/Joseph Frederick)

#Waterfront Park#Hudson River#West Side#Opening Day#Trees#Piers#Flowers#Tulip Pots#Pilings#Concrete#Ap Photo Joseph Frederick#Little Island
