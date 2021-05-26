North San Juan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

NORTH SAN JUAN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 83 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 82 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 85 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 84 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.