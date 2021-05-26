Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North San Juan, CA

North San Juan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
North San Juan Times
North San Juan Times
 17 days ago

NORTH SAN JUAN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aBtNTxJ00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

North San Juan Times

North San Juan Times

North San Juan, CA
7
Followers
62
Post
483
Views
ABOUT

With North San Juan Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North San Juan, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Juan#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
North San Juan, CAPosted by
North San Juan Times

Get weather-ready — North San Juan’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in North San Juan: Saturday, May 15: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 16: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Alpine County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Motherlode, West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Motherlode; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN PLACER COUNTY At 322 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Sugarbowl Ski Resort, or 10 miles south of Cisco, slowly moving south at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sugarbowl Ski Resort. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.