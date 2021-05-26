North San Juan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NORTH SAN JUAN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.