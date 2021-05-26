Daily Weather Forecast For Gary
GARY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog during night
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Areas Of Drizzle
- High 65 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
