Gary, WV

Daily Weather Forecast For Gary

Gary Post
Gary Post
 17 days ago

GARY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aBtNS4a00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog during night

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas Of Drizzle

    • High 65 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gary, WV
ABOUT

With Gary Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Gary, WV
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data
