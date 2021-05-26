Daily Weather Forecast For Gary

GARY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog during night High 87 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 1 to 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 84 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 81 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Areas Of Drizzle High 65 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



