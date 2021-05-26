Cancel
Jordan, MT

Jordan Weather Forecast

Jordan Digest
Jordan Digest
 17 days ago

JORDAN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0aBtNQJ800

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 52 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jordan, MT
ABOUT

With Jordan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

