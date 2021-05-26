Jordan Weather Forecast
JORDAN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 52 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
