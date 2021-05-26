Cancel
Ekalaka, MT

Weather Forecast For Ekalaka

Ekalaka News Watch
 17 days ago

EKALAKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aBtNOmu00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance light rain then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 54 °F, low 37 °F
    • 12 to 21 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance light rain then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 49 °F, low 36 °F
    • 13 to 17 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ekalaka News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Ekalaka, MTPosted by
Ekalaka News Watch

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(EKALAKA, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ekalaka. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.