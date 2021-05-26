Daily Weather Forecast For Danforth
DANFORTH, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 56 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
