Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danforth, ME

Daily Weather Forecast For Danforth

Posted by 
Danforth Post
Danforth Post
 17 days ago

DANFORTH, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0aBtNNuB00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 56 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Danforth Post

Danforth Post

Danforth, ME
0
Followers
56
Post
141
Views
ABOUT

With Danforth Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danforth, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Rain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related