4-Day Weather Forecast For Stanford
STANFORD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Light rain then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night
- High 50 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 61 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
