Stanford, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Stanford

Stanford News Flash
 17 days ago

STANFORD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PimjE_0aBtNM1S00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Light rain then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night

    • High 50 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Stanford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

