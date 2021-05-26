Weather Forecast For Farson
FARSON, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
