Elkton Weather Forecast
ELKTON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while light rain likely during night
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 77 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
