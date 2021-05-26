Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elkton, OR

Elkton Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Elkton News Flash
Elkton News Flash
 17 days ago

ELKTON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aBtNHbp00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Elkton News Flash

Elkton News Flash

Elkton, OR
6
Followers
61
Post
360
Views
ABOUT

With Elkton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkton, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Elkton Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Light Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Elkton, ORPosted by
Elkton News Flash

Elkton is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(ELKTON, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Elkton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Douglas County, ORweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 18:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-14 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson County; Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTY At 611 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Prospect, or 19 miles southwest of Crater Lake, moving northwest at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea to dime size hail are possible with this storm. Small hail could accumulate on roadways, causing sudden slippery conditions. Use caution while driving. Locations impacted include Joseph Stewart State Park, Prospect State Scenic Viewpoint and Prospect. This includes Highway 62 in Oregon between mile markers 34 and 54. When thunder roars, go indoors.