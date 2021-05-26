Cancel
Miles, IA

Wednesday sun alert in Miles — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Miles Dispatch
Miles Dispatch
 17 days ago

(MILES, IA) A sunny Wednesday is here for Miles, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Miles:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQtI0_0aBtNGj600

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 59 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Miles Dispatch

Miles Dispatch

Miles, IA
With Miles Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Miles, IA
