Daily Weather Forecast For Red Feather Lakes
RED FEATHER LAKES, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
