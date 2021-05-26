Daily Weather Forecast For Red Feather Lakes

RED FEATHER LAKES, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 31 mph



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 63 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



