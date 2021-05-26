Daily Weather Forecast For Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 57 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
