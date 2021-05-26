Cancel
Ellsworth, IA

Daily Weather Forecast For Ellsworth

Ellsworth News Beat
Ellsworth News Beat
 17 days ago

ELLSWORTH, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aBtNExe00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

