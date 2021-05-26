Daily Weather Forecast For Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 77 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 60 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 32 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 57 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.