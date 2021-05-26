Daily Weather Forecast For Leedey

LEEDEY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 87 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 28 mph



Thursday, May 27 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 57 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 73 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 75 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



