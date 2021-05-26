Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leedey, OK

Daily Weather Forecast For Leedey

Posted by 
Leedey Updates
Leedey Updates
 17 days ago

LEEDEY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aBtND4v00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 57 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Leedey Updates

Leedey Updates

Leedey, OK
2
Followers
60
Post
190
Views
ABOUT

With Leedey Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leedey, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Leedey, OKPosted by
Leedey Updates

Get weather-ready — Leedey’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Leedey: Saturday, May 15: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Beckham County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Greer, Harmon, Kiowa, Roger Mills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Dewey; Greer; Harmon; Kiowa; Roger Mills; Washita SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR northern Harmon...northwestern Kiowa...Roger Mills...western Washita...southwestern Dewey Beckham...Greer and western Custer Counties Until 1230 AM CDT AT 1155 PM CDT, the leading edge of strong and gusty thunderstorm winds extended near Retrop, moving east at 25 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts over 50 MPH