Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(KADOKA, SD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Kadoka Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kadoka:

Wednesday, May 26 Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 67 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 29 mph



Thursday, May 27 Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 49 °F, low 36 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 65 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance Rain Showers High 67 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.