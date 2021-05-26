Cancel
Kadoka, SD

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Kadoka Today
(KADOKA, SD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Kadoka Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kadoka:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aBtNCCC00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 49 °F, low 36 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Kadoka Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

