A rainy Wednesday in Elk City — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(ELK CITY, KS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Elk City Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Elk City:

Wednesday, May 26 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 83 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Thursday, May 27 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 84 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, May 28 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.