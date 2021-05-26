Mullen Daily Weather Forecast
MULLEN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
