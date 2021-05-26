Cancel
Mullen, NE

Mullen Daily Weather Forecast

Mullen Post
 17 days ago

MULLEN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0aBtN9dG00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Mullen Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Cherry County, NEweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherry, Grant, Hooker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 04:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cherry; Grant; Hooker The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Southwestern Cherry County in north central Nebraska Northern Grant County in west central Nebraska Northern Hooker County in west central Nebraska * Until 615 AM MDT /715 AM CDT/. * At 316 AM MDT /416 AM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms near Hyannis. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Mullen, Hyannis, Whitman, Ashby, Weir, Hire, Carr Lake, Whitman Road crossing the North Branch of the Middle Loup River, Hecla, Duluth, Sevenmile Hill, Marsh Flat, Mother Lake and Highway 97 crossing Big Creek. Additional rainfall of 2 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.