Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

(FLAGLER, CO.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Flagler Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Flagler:

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 50 °F 10 to 25 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 46 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 75 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



