Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flagler, CO

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

Posted by 
Flagler Post
Flagler Post
 17 days ago

(FLAGLER, CO.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Flagler Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Flagler:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aBtN56M00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • 10 to 25 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Flagler Post

Flagler Post

Flagler, CO
1
Followers
55
Post
75
Views
ABOUT

With Flagler Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flagler, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey Day#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Today#The Sun#Newsbreak#Overcast Days#Nws Data#Crisp Cool Air#Exercise Outdoors#Today#Sprints Day#Lawn#Rake Leaves#Things#Flagler Wednesday#Joggers#Cyclists#Yard Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lilliwaup, WAPosted by
Lilliwaup Daily

Rainy forecast for Lilliwaup? Jump on it!

(LILLIWAUP, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Lilliwaup Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(BROOKLYN, NY.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Brooklyn Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.